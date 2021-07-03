Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $40,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.