Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,778 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,786 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Credicorp worth $41,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $75,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,803,000 after buying an additional 233,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP opened at $121.19 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

