Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Big Lots worth $38,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 80.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,877. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of BIG opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

