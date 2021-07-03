Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,054,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $39,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

NYSE EVTC opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

