Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $182,000.

NASDAQ:HYACU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

