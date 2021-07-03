Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $973,000 in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,415,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000.

CRZNU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

