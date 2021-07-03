Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth $105,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth $105,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.