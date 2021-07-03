Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 10.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNOG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 942,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,754. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

