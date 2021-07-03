GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stake Lifted by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its stake in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in GoldMining were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GoldMining by 318.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLDG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $222.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

