Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 108,199 shares of company stock worth $1,678,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,218,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

