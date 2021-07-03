Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,462.26 ($19.10). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,440 ($18.81), with a volume of 9,952 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £360.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,299.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

