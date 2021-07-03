Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34.

About Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

