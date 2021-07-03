GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.82.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,927 shares in the company, valued at $13,404,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 940,944 shares worth $35,118,701. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

