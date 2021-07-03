Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,536. The stock has a market cap of $281.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%. The business had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTE. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $359,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,341,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,215,434.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,841,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,935 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 433.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,466,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,191,996 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 802,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

