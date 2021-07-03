GravityCoin (GXX) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,752.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00135763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00170941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,772.36 or 1.00108373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002940 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,928,594 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

