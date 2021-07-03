GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 487.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

GREE stock remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Friday. GREE has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

