Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and last traded at GBX 1,669 ($21.81), with a volume of 2290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,665 ($21.75).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 15.36 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Gresham House Strategic’s previous dividend of $12.10. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Gresham House Strategic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,528.79. The company has a market capitalization of £57.96 million and a PE ratio of 3.50.

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

