Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Insider Buys A$220,264.33 in Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) insider Timothy Collyer purchased 54,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.07 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$220,264.33 ($157,331.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.30.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Growthpoint Properties Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Growthpoint provides spaces for people to thrive. For more than 10 years, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we own and manage 58 properties, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.4 We actively manage our portfolio. We invest in our existing properties, ensuring they meet our tenants' needs now and into the future.

