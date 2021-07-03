GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Down 8.4%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.64. 73,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 279,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.
GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.
