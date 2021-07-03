GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Down 8.4%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.64. 73,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 279,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,029,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 108.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 43.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.