Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in IDEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.81. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $155.16 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

