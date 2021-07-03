Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $355.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $182.46 and a 12 month high of $356.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

