Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 405,346 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 917,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

