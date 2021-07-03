Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

