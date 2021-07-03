Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of GOF stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $22.00.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.