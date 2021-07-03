Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 800 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

