HackenAI (HAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00134372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00171045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.88 or 1.00021314 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

