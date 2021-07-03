Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Up 85.2% in June

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ HA opened at $24.29 on Friday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $31.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

