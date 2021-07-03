Head-To-Head Analysis: ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) vs. Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Nuvve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvve has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and Nuvve’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChargePoint and Nuvve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 2 7 0 2.78 Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00

ChargePoint currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Nuvve has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.22%. Given Nuvve’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvve is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Nuvve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A Nuvve N/A -35.64% -10.54%

Summary

ChargePoint beats Nuvve on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

