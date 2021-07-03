Head to Head Analysis: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CoStar Group and MultiPlan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.66 billion 19.66 $227.13 million $0.88 93.84 MultiPlan $937.76 million 6.64 -$520.56 million ($1.12) -8.32

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 13.25% 6.68% 5.26% MultiPlan N/A -9.59% -3.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CoStar Group and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 MultiPlan 0 1 3 0 2.75

CoStar Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.41, suggesting a potential downside of 88.60%. MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.75%. Given MultiPlan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Summary

CoStar Group beats MultiPlan on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides CoStar Lease Comps, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Westside Rentals, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

