Head to Head Comparison: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

1.6% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Gilead Sciences 1.18% 51.91% 14.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gilead Sciences 0 9 11 0 2.55

Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $75.62, indicating a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 40.53 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Gilead Sciences $24.69 billion 3.52 $123.00 million $7.09 9.77

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of hematology, oncology, and cell therapy patients. In addition, the company provides Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, an oral formulation for the treatment of chronic angina; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Pionyr; Tizona; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos; Janssen; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Gadeta; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Merck; and Novo Nordisk A/S. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.