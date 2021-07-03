Head to Head Comparison: Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) vs. Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $2.04 billion 3.29 $168.80 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 15.32 $1.22 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 18.20% 9.34% 5.84% Thunder Mountain Gold 272.72% 120.15% 63.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lundin Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 1 11 5 0 2.24 Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lundin Mining presently has a consensus price target of $14.73, suggesting a potential upside of 61.84%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

