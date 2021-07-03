Head-To-Head Contrast: Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) vs. KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and KVH Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A KVH Industries $158.73 million 1.46 -$21.94 million ($0.35) -35.20

Osprey Technology Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KVH Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84% KVH Industries -12.01% -2.29% -1.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Osprey Technology Acquisition and KVH Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 KVH Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Osprey Technology Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.20%. KVH Industries has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than KVH Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services to retail customers. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution, as well as IoT connectivity service. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

