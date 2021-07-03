Head-To-Head Survey: WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) versus HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A HMN Financial 25.84% 12.11% 1.35%

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WCF Bancorp and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.91 $230,000.00 N/A N/A HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.17 $10.30 million N/A N/A

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WCF Bancorp and HMN Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HMN Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and one loan production offices located in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

