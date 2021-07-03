Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 303,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $6,549,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $815,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.