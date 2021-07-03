Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE:ALK opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $74.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.38.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.