Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPRO opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.67. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

