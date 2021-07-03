Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE HR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 855,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.