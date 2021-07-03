Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.19

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $152.56 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00032707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001057 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00262425 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00037191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,270,366 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

