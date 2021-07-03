Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $156.24 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00033085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00266196 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00036938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,270,434 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

