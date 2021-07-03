Hedget Price Reaches $4.26 on Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00012315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $251,547.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00761285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00080891 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

