Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $7.92 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,225 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Simon Property Group by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Simon Property Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after buying an additional 268,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $129.63. 1,529,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

