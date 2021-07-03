Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 235,803 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,803 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 644,056 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.72. 977,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,559. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

