Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,072 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises about 2.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $41,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $166.86. 549,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.22. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

