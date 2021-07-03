HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.17 ($64.90).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €58.14 ($68.40) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €54.89. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €34.50 ($40.59) and a fifty-two week high of €61.90 ($72.82). The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of -15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.