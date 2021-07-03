HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.09 ($105.99).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €82.78 ($97.39) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €74.96. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12 month high of €85.48 ($100.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

