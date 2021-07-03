Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CBDHF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67. Hempfusion Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.
About Hempfusion Wellness
