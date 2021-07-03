Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBDHF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67. Hempfusion Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

