Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.