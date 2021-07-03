Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.15.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
