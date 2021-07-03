Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,132 ($14.79). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.63), with a volume of 30,665 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,167.86. The firm has a market cap of £917.86 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

