Hoge Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.68 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 37% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $69.16 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018058 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 134.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.26 or 0.00754838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 407,385,934,037 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

